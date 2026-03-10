McNeese Cowboys and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros square off in Southland Tournament

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (19-13, 15-8 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (26-5, 19-3 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (19-13, 15-8 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (26-5, 19-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays UT Rio Grande Valley in the Southland Tournament.

The Cowboys have gone 19-3 against Southland opponents, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. McNeese averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 24-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vaqueros’ record in Southland action is 15-8. UT Rio Grande Valley is third in the Southland scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

McNeese makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.5 more points per game (75.8) than McNeese allows (66.3).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cowboys won 75-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Larry Johnson led the Cowboys with 20 points, and Filip Brankovic led the Vaqueros with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Vaqueros. Brankovic is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

