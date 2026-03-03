McClain scores 24, Monmouth beats Northeastern 89-83

BOSTON (AP) — Kavion McClain had 24 points, 11 assists and three steals in Monmouth’s 89-83 win against Northeastern on…

Jason Rivera-Torres added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (17-14, 11-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Stefanos Spartalis shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Mike Loughnane led the Huskies (6-23, 2-16) with 22 points and four assists. Northeastern also got 14 points from Ryan Williams. Xavier Abreu also had 12 points. The loss was the Huskies’ 12th in a row.

Monmouth turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 65-48 lead with 15:47 left. Rivera-Torres scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

