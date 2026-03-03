Martinelli leads Northwestern against No. 15 Purdue after 22-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts No. 15 Purdue after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 63-62 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats have gone 9-6 in home games. Northwestern averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 12-6 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is third in college basketball with 19.6 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 8.7.

Northwestern averages 73.7 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 69.9 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 9.8 more points per game (82.3) than Northwestern allows to opponents (72.5).

The Wildcats and Boilermakers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is averaging 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jordan Clayton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

