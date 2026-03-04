Manhattan Jaspers and Marist Red Foxes play in MAAC Tournament

Marist Red Foxes (11-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (10-19, 10-10 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (11-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (10-19, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Marist square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Jaspers’ record in MAAC games is 10-10, and their record is 0-9 in non-conference games. Manhattan gives up 64.6 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 8-12 in MAAC play. Marist has a 2-12 record against opponents above .500.

Manhattan’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 58.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 64.6 Manhattan gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jaspers won 66-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Elisa Sole Sanchez led the Jaspers with 23 points, and Ciana Croker led the Red Foxes with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Sanchez is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.6 steals. Brianna Davis is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Chloe Escanillas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

