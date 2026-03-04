Maine takes on New Hampshire in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-19, 4-12 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-12, 12-4 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-19, 4-12 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-12, 12-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays in the America East Tournament against New Hampshire.

The Black Bears are 12-4 against America East opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Maine averages 61.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in America East play is 4-12. New Hampshire is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Maine is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 55.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 60.1 Maine gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Maine won the last meeting 67-61 on Feb. 21. Adrianna Smith scored 35 to help lead Maine to the win, and Eva DeChent scored 26 points for New Hampshire.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 22.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeChent is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 63.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 51.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

