Maine and UMass-Lowell square off in conference matchup

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-17, 8-7 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-22, 6-9 America East)

Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier Spencer and UMass-Lowell take on TJ Biel and Maine on Tuesday.

The Black Bears are 4-7 in home games. Maine is ninth in the America East with 19.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ace Flagg averaging 3.5.

The River Hawks are 8-7 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Maine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell scores 6.3 more points per game (75.1) than Maine allows (68.8).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UMass-Lowell won the last matchup 91-77 on Jan. 31. Angel Montas scored 30 points to help lead the River Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Biel is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Black Bears. Logan Carey is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darrel Yepdo is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 assists. Montas is averaging 18.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 20.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

