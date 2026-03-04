Loyola Chicago plays in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-14, 7-11 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-16, 9-9 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-14, 7-11 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-16, 9-9 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Saint Bonaventure square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Ramblers are 9-9 against A-10 opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 games is 7-11. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Laycee Drake averaging 5.3.

Loyola Chicago scores 56.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 61.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Loyola Chicago won the last meeting 58-55 on Feb. 21. Alexa Kinas scored 21 to help lead Loyola Chicago to the victory, and Drake scored 18 points for Saint Bonaventure.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is averaging 11.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Ramblers. Kinas is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Drake is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Aaliyah Parker is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

