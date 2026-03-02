Louisiana takes on Georgia State in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia State Panthers (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana and Georgia State square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-11 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Louisiana is 7-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 7-11 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisiana’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 70.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.0 Louisiana allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns won 82-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. De’Vion Lavergne led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 23 points, and Malachi Brown led the Panthers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jelani Hamilton is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.7 points and two steals. Brown is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

