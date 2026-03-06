LIU takes on Wagner in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (14-16, 9-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (22-10, 16-3 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (14-16, 9-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (22-10, 16-3 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays in the NEC Tournament against Wagner.

The Sharks’ record in NEC play is 16-3, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. LIU is the top team in the NEC with 14.5 fast break points.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC action is 9-10. Wagner ranks second in the NEC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Binael Basil averaging 6.0.

LIU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 71.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.6 LIU allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sharks won 83-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Jamal Fuller led the Sharks with 20 points, and Bryan Akanmu led the Seahawks with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Greg Gordon is shooting 61.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Jones is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Travis Gray is averaging 9.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.