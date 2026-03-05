Lipscomb plays in ASUN Tournament against the FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-17, 9-10 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (19-12, 12-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-17, 9-10 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (19-12, 12-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays in the ASUN Tournament against FGCU.

The Bisons are 12-6 against ASUN opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Lipscomb scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 9-10 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb averages 80.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 77.3 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lipscomb won 86-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Ross Candelino led Lipscomb with 17 points, and Isaiah Malone led FGCU with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds for the Bisons. Candelino is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

J.R. Konieczny is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

