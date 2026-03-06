Lindenwood (MO) Lions and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles square off in OVC Tournament

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (21-9, 15-6 OVC) vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions (23-7, 16-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (21-9, 15-6 OVC) vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions (23-7, 16-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays in the OVC Tournament against Southern Indiana.

The Lions are 16-4 against OVC opponents and 7-3 in non-conference play. Lindenwood (MO) is seventh in the OVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Gracie Kelsey averaging 1.5.

The Screaming Eagles are 15-6 against OVC teams. Southern Indiana has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Lindenwood (MO) have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lions won 69-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Ellie Brueggemann led the Lions with 26 points, and Ali Saunders led the Screaming Eagles with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brueggemann averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Aleshia Jones is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Saunders is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Sophia Loden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

