Lehigh plays Colgate in Patriot League Tournament

Colgate Raiders (18-14, 12-7 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-16, 12-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Colgate Raiders (18-14, 12-7 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-16, 12-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks are 12-7 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Lehigh is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot League play is 12-7. Colgate has a 5-5 record in one-possession games.

Lehigh’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lehigh won 77-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh with 32 points, and Jalen Cox led Colgate with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitlock is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.