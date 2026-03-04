Le Moyne visits Mercyhurst following Hernandez’s 24-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-19, 9-8 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-15, 13-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-19, 9-8 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-15, 13-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Le Moyne after Cici Hernandez scored 24 points in Mercyhurst’s 68-55 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Lakers have gone 5-7 in home games. Mercyhurst has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dolphins are 9-8 in conference games. Le Moyne is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Mercyhurst averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (49.1%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. Mercyhurst won the last matchup 89-72 on Jan. 4. Sofia Wilson scored 19 points points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is averaging 14 points for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Eli Clark is averaging eight points for the Dolphins. Ashley Buragas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

