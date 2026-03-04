La Salle beats Fordham 87-84

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Dockery’s 25 points helped La Salle defeat Fordham 87-84 on Wednesday. Dockery shot 7 for 16…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Dockery’s 25 points helped La Salle defeat Fordham 87-84 on Wednesday.

Dockery shot 7 for 16 and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Explorers (9-21, 5-12 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ashton Walker scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Truth Harris shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Rikus Schulte led the way for the Rams (16-14, 7-10) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Abass Bodija added 19 points and six rebounds for Fordham. Dejour Reaves also had 18 points and six rebounds.

La Salle went into halftime leading Fordham 46-37. Dockery scored 13 points in the half. Harris scored La Salle’s final six points as they finished off a three-point victory.

