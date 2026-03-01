Kinziger scores 16 to lead Illinois State over Belmont 81-74

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger had 16 points in Illinois State’s 81-74 victory over Belmont on Sunday. Kinziger added…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger had 16 points in Illinois State’s 81-74 victory over Belmont on Sunday.

Kinziger added six assists for the Redbirds (20-11, 12-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Boden Skunberg scored 15 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Ty Pence scored 14.

Tyler Lundblade led the Bruins (26-5, 16-4) with 17 points. Jabez Jenkins added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jack Smiley had 11 points and four assists.

Pence scored 10 points in the first half and Illinois State went into halftime trailing 40-38. Illinois State pulled off the victory after a 12-2 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 71-67 with 3:41 left in the half. Skunberg scored 12 second-half points.

