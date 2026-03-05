Kent State hosts Western Michigan after Williams’ 22-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (10-20, 4-13 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (22-8, 13-4 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-20, 4-13 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (22-8, 13-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on Kent State after Justice Williams scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 74-71 overtime loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes have gone 13-3 in home games. Kent State is 8-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 4-13 in conference play. Western Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kent State’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos square off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 18.3 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

