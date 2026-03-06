Kapke leads Boston College against Notre Dame after 25-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 4-13 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-20, 3-14 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 4-13 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-20, 3-14 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Notre Dame after Boden Kapke scored 25 points in Boston College’s 72-63 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles have gone 9-7 in home games. Boston College has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish are 4-13 in ACC play. Notre Dame has an 8-15 record against teams above .500.

Boston College is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Boston College allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. Notre Dame won the last matchup 68-64 on Jan. 24. Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 5.8 points for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 16.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is averaging 16 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

