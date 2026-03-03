Kansas State plays Cincinnati in Big 12 Tournament

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-19, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (15-16, 8-10 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-19, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (15-16, 8-10 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Cincinnati meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 8-10 against Big 12 opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Kansas State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bearcats’ record in Big 12 action is 6-12. Cincinnati averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Kansas State scores 69.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wildcats won 79-52 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Tess Heal led the Wildcats with 17 points, and Mya Perry led the Bearcats with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Heal is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is averaging 17.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.