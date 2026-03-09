Jacksonville women edge Austin Peay 66-63 in OT to win ASUN Championship, advance to NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Priscilla Williams finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out late in regulation, and…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Priscilla Williams finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out late in regulation, and Comari Mitchell gave Jacksonville the lead for good in overtime to help the Dolphins edge Austin Peay 66-63 on Monday in the title game of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

No. 2 seed Jacksonville (24-8) advances to the NCAA Tournament for the second time by winning the first ASUN title game decided in OT since the tournament began in 1986. Jacksonville’s other appearance came in 2016.

Mitchell gave the Dolphins the lead with 1:45 left in OT, and Mychal White stole the ball and scored with a baseline jumper on her only shot for a 64-60 advantage with 20.8 seconds left.

Mya Williams hit a 3-pointer 10 seconds later for eighth-seeded Austin Peay (19-13), but Makiya Miller made two free throws before JaNiah Newell missed a tying 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Mitchell and Carmaya Bowman both scored 10 for Jacksonville.

Mya Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay. Anovia Sheals scored 18 and Jim’Miyah Branton added 11 points and eight assists.

Miller hit a jumper with three seconds left in the first half to give the Dolphins the lead at 32-26.

Mya Williams made two free throws in the final second of the third after Priscilla Williams was charged with a technical foul following a traveling violation to cut it to 49-40 heading to the fourth.

Sheals made two free throws with 1:49 left in regulation to give the Governors their first lead, 54-53. Miller made the second of two foul shots with 33 seconds left to force OT tied at 56.

