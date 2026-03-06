Jacksonville State visits UTEP following West’s 28-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 9-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-19, 7-12 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 9-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-19, 7-12 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays Jacksonville State after Jamal West scored 28 points in UTEP’s 78-71 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Miners are 9-6 in home games. UTEP has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks are 9-10 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

UTEP’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UTEP allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UTEP won 69-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Elijah Jones led UTEP with 16 points, and Anthony Bryant led Jacksonville State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Miners. Kaseem Watson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaye Nash is averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.