Jacksonville State visits New Mexico State after Jones’ 34-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 9-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (13-15, 6-12 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 9-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (13-15, 6-12 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Jacksonville State after Jemel Jones scored 34 points in New Mexico State’s 86-85 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Aggies are 8-5 in home games. New Mexico State has a 0-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-9 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is seventh in the CUSA with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil averaging 7.1.

New Mexico State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Jacksonville State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. New Mexico State won the last matchup 79-70 on Feb. 14. Jayland Randall scored 20 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Randall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

El Moutaouakkil is averaging 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Jacoby Hill is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.