Jacksonville State plays New Mexico State in CUSA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (15-15, 8-12 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-16, 10-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico State Aggies (15-15, 8-12 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-16, 10-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State squares off against New Mexico State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Gamecocks’ record in CUSA games is 10-10, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Jacksonville State has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 8-12 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New Mexico State won 77-75 in the last matchup on March 6. Jemel Jones led New Mexico State with 29 points, and Jacoby Hill led Jacksonville State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaye Nash is averaging 5.1 points and four assists for the Gamecocks. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 17.8 points for the Aggies. Jayland Randall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.