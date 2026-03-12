Iwuchukwu scores 17 as Georgetown beats DePaul 63-56 in Big East Conference Tournament

Georgetown (15-17), which has won back-to-back games following a seven-game skid, plays No. 3 seed Villanova in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Georgetown center Vincent Iwuchukwu (3) during an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(AP/Jessica Hill) Georgetown center Vincent Iwuchukwu (3) during an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(AP/Jessica Hill) NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Iwuchukwu led No. 11 seed Georgetown over sixth-seeded DePaul on Wednesday night with 17 points and 14 rebounds off of the bench in a 63-56 win in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Georgetown (15-17), which has won back-to-back games following a seven-game skid, plays No. 3 seed Villanova in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Jeremiah Williams scored 17 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Hoyas. Malik Mack had 16 points and shot 6 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Layden Blocker finished with 16 points and seven assists for the Blue Demons (16-16). N.J. Benson added 12 points and seven rebounds for DePaul. Kruz McClure also had nine points and two steals.

Williams scored seven points in the first half and Georgetown went into halftime trailing 24-21. Georgetown outscored DePaul by 10 points in the second half. Iwuchukwu led the way with 14 second-half points.

