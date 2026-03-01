Incarnate Word visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Ingram’s 22-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-15, 11-10 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (18-12, 15-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m.…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-15, 11-10 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (18-12, 15-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays Incarnate Word after Jalayah Ingram scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 71-64 victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-6 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Charlotte O’Keefe leads the Vaqueros with 14.1 rebounds.

The Cardinals are 11-10 in conference matchups. Incarnate Word is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 65.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the 64.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley won the last matchup 80-70 on Jan. 31. Ingram scored 24 points points to help lead the Vaqueros to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lorenz is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 6.1 points. O’Keefe is averaging 15.5 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Madison Cockrell is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

