Illinois State visits Bradley for conference matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (18-12, 12-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-10, 13-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (18-12, 12-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-10, 13-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Bradley in MVC action Sunday.

The Braves are 12-1 on their home court. Bradley is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redbirds are 12-7 in conference matchups. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Bradley is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.9 per game Bradley allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois State won the last matchup 58-54 on Feb. 1. Bella Finnegan scored 19 points to help lead the Redbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Wardle is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Doneelah Washington is averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Redbirds. Finnegan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.