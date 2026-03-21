Illinois State, UT Rio Grande Valley meet in NIT

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (21-13, 17-7 Southland) at Illinois State Redbirds (20-13, 14-8 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (21-13, 17-7 Southland) at Illinois State Redbirds (20-13, 14-8 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces UT Rio Grande Valley in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds have gone 14-8 against MVC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Illinois State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Vaqueros are 17-7 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Illinois State makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 68.2 Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trista Fayta is averaging 12 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Doneelah Washington is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jalayah Ingram is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Gianna Angiolet is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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