Illinois squares off against Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin Badgers (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 9-9 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 9-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin.

The Fighting Illini have gone 9-9 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Illinois averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten action is 5-13. Wisconsin is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Illinois makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Wisconsin averages 68.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 65.9 Illinois gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fighting Illini won 92-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Aaliyah Guyton led the Fighting Illini with 22 points, and Dorja Iva Zaja led the Badgers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cearah Parchment is averaging 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Badgers: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.