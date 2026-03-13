Houston plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (23-9, 13-6 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (27-5, 15-4 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Kansas Jayhawks (23-9, 13-6 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (27-5, 15-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston squares off against No. 14 Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cougars are 15-4 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Houston is second in college basketball allowing 62.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 13-6. Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Houston makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Kansas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Houston gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jayhawks won 69-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Tre White led the Jayhawks with 23 points, and Kingston Flemings led the Cougars with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flemings is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

White is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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