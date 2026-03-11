Horne leads Prairie View A&M over Bethune-Cookman 71-67 in SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Dontae Horne scored 30 points and Prairie View A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 71-67 on Wednesday in…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Dontae Horne scored 30 points and Prairie View A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 71-67 on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Horne shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (16-17). Cory Wells scored 22 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line, and he added 10 rebounds. Lance Williams shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

Jakobi Heady finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Wildcats (17-15). Arterio Morris and Daniel Rouzan each finished with 12 points.

Horne put up 12 points in the second half for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.