Holy Cross squares off against Army in Patriot Tournament

Army Black Knights (24-6, 15-4 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (21-9, 15-4 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross and Army square off in the Patriot Tournament.

The Crusaders have gone 15-4 against Patriot teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Holy Cross leads the Patriot with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averaging 5.5.

The Black Knights are 15-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is seventh in the Patriot with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 6.3.

Holy Cross’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Army gives up. Army averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Holy Cross won the last matchup 63-48 on Jan. 31. Donnelly scored 14 to help lead Holy Cross to the victory, and Camryn Tade scored 12 points for Army.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is averaging 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Crusaders. Donnelly is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reese Ericson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tade is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 62.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 61.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.