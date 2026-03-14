Holy Cross Crusaders and Lehigh Mountain Hawks meet in Patriot Championship

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-13, 13-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (22-9, 16-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-13, 13-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (22-9, 16-4 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross and Lehigh meet in the Patriot Championship.

The Crusaders have gone 16-4 against Patriot opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot scoring 60.8 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 13-6 in Patriot play. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Holy Cross averages 60.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 65.1 Lehigh allows. Lehigh scores 9.9 more points per game (66.3) than Holy Cross allows to opponents (56.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lehigh won 73-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Belle Bramer led Lehigh with 21 points, and Meg Cahalan led Holy Cross with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Cahalan is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Fandre is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Alana Reddy is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 62.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.