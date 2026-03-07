Hollenbeck scores 17, Idaho State beats Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference Tournament 73-65

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 17 points and 13 rebounds in Idaho State’s 73-65 win over Northern Arizona…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 17 points and 13 rebounds in Idaho State’s 73-65 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

No. 9 seed Idaho State (13-19) moves on to play top-seeded Portland State on Sunday.

Louis Bond added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bengals. Caleb Van De Griend and Lachlan Brewer each finished with nine points.

Traivar Jackson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the No. 10 seed Lumberjacks (10-22). Northern Arizona also got 16 points from Diego Campisano. Isaiah Shaw finished with nine points and two blocks.

Idaho State led 45-30 at halftime, with Bond racking up 11 points. Idaho State used an 8-0 run to make it a 58-35 lead with 13:25 left to play. Hollenbeck scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

