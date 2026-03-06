Hill scores 25 as Ball State downs Central Michigan 85-69

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill led Ball State over Central Michigan on Friday with 25 points off of the…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill led Ball State over Central Michigan on Friday with 25 points off of the bench in an 85-69 victory.

Hill had six rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals (12-19, 7-11 Mid-American Conference). Kayden Fish scored 15 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Devon Barnes shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Phat Phat Brooks led the way for the Chippewas (10-21, 6-12) with 17 points and two steals. Central Michigan also got 16 points from Nathan Claerbaut. Tamario Adley also had 11 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.