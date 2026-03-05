High Point plays South Carolina Upstate in Big South Tournament

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-19, 7-10 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (24-5, 13-3 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-19, 7-10 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (24-5, 13-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and South Carolina Upstate meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers are 13-3 against Big South opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. High Point leads the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Spartans are 7-10 against Big South teams. South Carolina Upstate gives up 62.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.

High Point makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 55-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Cassie Gallagher led the Spartans with 12 points, and Macy Spencer led the Panthers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gallagher is averaging 15.7 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.