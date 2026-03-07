Gores scores 20 off the bench, Wyoming takes down San Jose State 88-78

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Gores’ 20 points off of the bench led Wyoming to an 88-78 victory over…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Gores’ 20 points off of the bench led Wyoming to an 88-78 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

Gores added five rebounds for the Cowboys (18-13, 9-11 Mountain West Conference). Damarion Dennis scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Leland Walker had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Colby Garland finished with 24 points and five assists for the Spartans (8-23, 3-17). Adrian Myers added 17 points and two blocks for San Jose State. Jermaine Washington finished with 14 points and three steals.

Wyoming took the lead with 18:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Gores scored 15 points in the first half to help put the Cowboys ahead 49-36 at the break. Wyoming was outscored by San Jose State in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top. Walker scored all of his 13 points in the second half.

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

