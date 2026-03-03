Georgia Tech takes on Florida State in ACC Tournament

Florida State Seminoles (10-20, 5-13 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 8-10 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Florida State Seminoles (10-20, 5-13 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 8-10 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Florida State square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 5-7 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech has a 5-17 record against teams above .500.

The Seminoles are 5-13 against ACC teams. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 37.9%.

Georgia Tech averages 66.0 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 77.2 Florida State gives up. Florida State has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Georgia Tech won the last meeting 80-69 on Jan. 25. Talayah Walker scored 24 to help lead Georgia Tech to the win, and Sole Williams scored 18 points for Florida State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 8.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

Williams is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.