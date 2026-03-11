Garcia scores career-high 31 to lead McNeese over Stephen F. Austin 76-59 for Southland title

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored a career-high 31 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 2 seed…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored a career-high 31 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 2 seed McNeese beat top-seeded Stephen F. Austin 76-59 on Wednesday to claim the Southland Tournament championship and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

McNeese (28-5) became the first team in 10 years to reach and win three straight Southland Tournament title games since Stephen F. Austin did so from 2013–16.

Garcia finished 11 of 18 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds in 33 minutes — a day after playing 48 minutes in a triple-overtime win over UT Rio Grande Valley. Larry Johnson added 18 points and Tyshawn Archie had 17.

McNeese did not trail in the game, jumping out to a 29-20 lead behind five 3-pointers from Garcia. The Cowboys went into the break ahead 42-25.

Keon Thompson, the conference player of the year, led the Lumberjacks (28-5) with 18 points, while Kam Burton added 10. Stephen F. Austin shot 37% from the floor and 24% from behind the arc.

Up next

The Cowboys return to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history.

