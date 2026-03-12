Fordham Rams and George Washington Revolutionaries square off in A-10 Tournament

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-14, 8-10 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (17-14, 8-10 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-14, 8-10 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (17-14, 8-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays in the A-10 Tournament against George Washington.

The Rams have gone 8-10 against A-10 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Fordham is the best team in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Revolutionaries are 8-10 against A-10 opponents. George Washington averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Fordham scores 70.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 73.6 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rams won 79-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Dejour Reaves led the Rams with 19 points, and Christian Jones led the Revolutionaries with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Henry is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Rams. Reaves is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Autry is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 10.7 points. Luke Hunger is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.