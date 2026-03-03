Florida leading scorer Thomas Haugh sits out home finale as a precaution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Thomas Haugh, the team’s leading scorer and in contention for Southeastern Conference player of…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Thomas Haugh, the team’s leading scorer and in contention for Southeastern Conference player of the year honors, sat out Tuesday’s home finale against Mississippi State as a precaution.

Haugh leads the fifth-ranked Gators with 17.1 points and ranks third on the team with 6.0 rebounds. He injured an ankle at Texas A&M in early February but had played at least 30 minutes in four of Florida’s last six games.

The Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC) have clinched at least a share of the league’s regular-season title and could become outright champions with a win against the Bulldogs. The defending national champions have won nine in a row and 18 of 20.

The game was expected to be Haugh’s last one in the O’Connell Center. The junior from New Oxford, Pennsylvania, is widely expected to be an NBA lottery pick in June.

Center Micah Handlogten is starting in his place as part of senior day.

