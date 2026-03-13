Florida International plays in CUSA Tournament against the Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (20-12, 12-7 CUSA) vs. Florida International Panthers (20-10, 13-6 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (20-12, 12-7 CUSA) vs. Florida International Panthers (20-10, 13-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Missouri State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in CUSA play is 13-6, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Florida International has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears’ record in CUSA play is 12-7. Missouri State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 70.3 points, 8.8 more per game than the 61.5 Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Missouri State won 69-38 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Lainie Douglas led Missouri State with 20 points, and Parris Atkins led Florida International with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkins is averaging 16.9 points and 2.8 steals for the Panthers. Rhema Collins is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is shooting 39.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bears. Kendal Brueggen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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