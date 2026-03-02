Florida Atlantic hosts Daniel and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (11-17, 6-10 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-16, 6-10 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (11-17, 6-10 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-16, 6-10 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on Florida Atlantic after Kanija Daniel scored 20 points in Tulane’s 62-54 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 7-7 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Green Wave are 6-10 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Dyllan Hanna averaging 7.0.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Florida Atlantic gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Moors is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Owls. Erin Rodgers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mecailin Marshall is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 10 points. Daniel is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

