Florida A&M Rattlers and Southern Jaguars play in SWAC Tournament

Southern Jaguars (16-16, 12-7 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (15-15, 12-7 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Southern Jaguars (16-16, 12-7 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (15-15, 12-7 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and Southern square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers are 12-7 against SWAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Florida A&M is eighth in the SWAC scoring 70.4 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are 12-7 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Michael Jacobs averaging 5.0.

Florida A&M scores 70.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 78.4 Southern gives up. Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Florida A&M allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Florida A&M won 82-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Tyler Shirley led Florida A&M with 25 points, and Cam Amboree led Southern with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shirley is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. Antonio Baker is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is shooting 40.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Jaguars. Terrance Dixon Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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