Fiegen scores 22 in Cornell’s 111-90 win over Dartmouth

The Associated Press

March 7, 2026, 5:01 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jake Fiegen had 22 points in Cornell’s 111-90 win against Dartmouth on Saturday.

Fiegen shot 7 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (15-12, 8-6 Ivy League). Adam Tsang Hinton scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jacob Beccles went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Cameron McNamee and Jayden Williams led the Big Green (11-16, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points apiece. Brandon Mitchell-Day had 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

