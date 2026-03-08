Fairleigh Dickinson plays Saint Francis (PA) in NEC Tournament

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-26, 3-15 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (27-4, 18-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-26, 3-15 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (27-4, 18-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Saint Francis (PA) square off in the NEC Tournament.

The Knights have gone 18-0 against NEC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 13.9 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Ava Renninger with 5.2.

The Red Flash are 3-15 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-5 record in one-possession games.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 68.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.0 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairleigh Dickinson won 61-39 in the last matchup on March 5. Kailee McDonald led Fairleigh Dickinson with 17 points, and Aleah James led Saint Francis (PA) with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rebecca Osei-Owusu is averaging seven points and 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

James is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 10.6 points. Shelby Ricks is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

