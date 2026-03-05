Etute, Fiso lead second-half rally as Oregon women beat No. 14 Maryland 73-68 in Big 10 Tournament

Ehis Etute and Katie Fiso combined for 32 second-half points to lead Oregon 73-68 past No. 14 Maryland in the second round of the Big 10 Tournament on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 5: Yarden Garzon #12 of the Maryland Terrapins looks down late in the game against the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 5, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Michael Hickey) INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ehis Etute and Katie Fiso combined for 32 second-half points to lead Oregon 73-68 past No. 14 Maryland in the second round of the Big 10 Tournament on Thursday.

After two points from Etute in the first half and none from Fiso, Etute tallied 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the second half. Fiso had 14 on 7-of-13 shooting and four assists after halftime.

After a back-and-forth in the final three minutes that had Maryland within two points, Avary Cain hit a 3-pointer with five seconds to go to seal the result for the No. 11 seed Ducks (22-11). She had 13 points and two blocks.

Oluchi Okananwa scored 27 points — including 17 in the second half — going 10 of 18 from the field and 7 of 8 at the line to go with three steals for the Terrapins (23-8).

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 10 points as the only other Terrapins player in double figures.

Neither team lead by double digits, with Maryland’s eight-point lead in the first quarter the largest of the game. It’s the second meeting and second time this season that the Ducks have upset the Terrapins.

Up next

Oregon will face No. 8 (and No. 3 seed) Michigan on Friday.

Maryland awaits a likely bid to the NCAA tournament.

