Estrella and Okpara lead No. 23 Tennessee to dominant 78-59 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — J.P. Estrella scored 22 points, Felix Okpara added 20 and No. 23 Tennessee rolled past South Carolina 78-59 on Tuesday night to stop a two-game skid.

The Volunteers (21-9, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) were a force inside, even without injured starter and second-leading scorer Nate Ament, a 6-foot-10 freshman.

Tennessee shook off Ament’s absence with post players Estrella and Okpara dismantling South Carolina’s defense with dunks and layups.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, the Vols’ leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. But he had a career-high 12 assists as he regularly found Estrella and Okpara close to the basket.

The Vols held a 56-18 scoring edge in the paint as Estrella and Okpara combined to make 20 of 27 shots.

Meechie Johnson, who was honored on senior night, scored 20 points to lead the Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14), who’ve lost 10 of 11.

The Vols took a 21-10 lead eight minutes in and continued pounding the ball inside. South Carolina had no answers as Tennessee’s big men lurked near the basket awaiting passes.

South Carolina cut the Vols’ lead to 46-40 on Kobe Knox’s basket with 16 minutes left. But Estrella had three more inside buckets during Tennessee’s 10-4 charge to take control.

Tennessee shot 54% (33 of 61) from the field, its highest percentage in an SEC game this season. The Vols remain in the hunt for a double-bye in the league tournament with one regular-season game left.

Up next

Tennessee: Hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

South Carolina: Ends the regular season at Mississippi on Saturday.

