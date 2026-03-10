Eastern Washington plays Idaho in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (19-14, 11-9 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (14-18, 12-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

Idaho Vandals (19-14, 11-9 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (14-18, 12-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington squares off against Idaho in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Big Sky games is 12-7, and their record is 2-11 against non-conference opponents. Eastern Washington is fourth in the Big Sky with 13.7 assists per game led by Isaiah Moses averaging 4.1.

The Vandals’ record in Big Sky action is 11-9. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 2.0.

Eastern Washington averages 78.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 72.9 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 78.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 78.9 Eastern Washington gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Idaho won 85-81 in the last matchup on March 3. Jackson Rasmussen led Idaho with 14 points, and Moses led Eastern Washington with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 65.2% over the past 10 games.

Rasmussen is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Vandals. Isaiah Brickner is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

