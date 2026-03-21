Eastern Kentucky visits Harvard following Vaz’s 24-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (25-8, 15-4 ASUN) at Harvard Crimson (19-11, 11-5 Ivy League) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (25-8, 15-4 ASUN) at Harvard Crimson (19-11, 11-5 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Harvard after Joseana Vaz scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 72-58 victory against the Utah Utes.

Harvard is 2-4 in one-possession games.

Eastern Kentucky is eighth in the ASUN with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Vaz averaging 2.0.

Harvard makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Eastern Kentucky averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Harvard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karlee White is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Abigail Wright is shooting 48.6% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Vaz is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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