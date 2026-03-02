Drexel takes on Hofstra after Blakeney’s 22-point showing

Drexel Dragons (16-14, 10-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-10, 11-6 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (16-14, 10-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-10, 11-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Hofstra after Shane Blakeney scored 22 points in Drexel’s 65-60 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Pride have gone 9-2 at home. Hofstra is second in the CAA in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Victory Onuetu leads the Pride with 7.4 boards.

The Dragons are 10-7 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Hofstra averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Hofstra won the last meeting 70-67 on Jan. 3. Cruz Davis scored 20 points points to help lead the Pride to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 20.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Blakeney is averaging 14.5 points for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

