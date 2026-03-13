Drexel plays in CAA Tournament against the Elon

Elon Phoenix (16-15, 11-8 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (20-9, 13-5 CAA) Washington; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces…

Elon Phoenix (16-15, 11-8 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (20-9, 13-5 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Elon in the CAA Tournament.

The Dragons’ record in CAA play is 13-5, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Drexel is seventh in the CAA with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Deja Evans averaging 4.1.

The Phoenix’s record in CAA action is 11-8. Elon is third in the CAA scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Drexel is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 8.0 more points per game (65.2) than Drexel gives up (57.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Drexel won 68-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Amaris Baker led Drexel with 27 points, and Tamia Watkins led Elon with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Phoenix. Quinzia Fulmore is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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